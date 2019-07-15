Barclays Initiates Coverage on Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN)

Barclays began coverage on shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $115.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank set a $142.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $115.83.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DIN opened at $99.01 on Thursday. Dine Brands Global has a 1 year low of $65.63 and a 1 year high of $104.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.37.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 53.27% and a net margin of 11.30%. The business had revenue of $237.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.96 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Dine Brands Global’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 20th were given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 19th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 400 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.16, for a total transaction of $35,664.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,429.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 8,000 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.63, for a total value of $821,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,505 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,058.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,800 shares of company stock worth $892,272. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the first quarter worth about $287,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 157,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,403,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 72.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.