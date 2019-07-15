Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) Receives $19.86 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Bilibili Inc – (NASDAQ:BILI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BILI. 86 Research upgraded shares of Bilibili to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of L Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth $1,019,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bilibili by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,921,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,034,000 after buying an additional 458,999 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,812,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili in the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 49,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 24,371 shares during the last quarter. 26.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BILI traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $16.45. 1,491,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,273,766. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.21 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.17. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $203.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.60 million. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 14.65% and a negative return on equity of 11.13%.

Bilibili Company Profile

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Featured Article: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.