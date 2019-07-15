Bitcoiin (B2G) Price Hits $0.0294

Bitcoiin (CURRENCY:B2G) traded down 26.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last week, Bitcoiin has traded down 92.2% against the US dollar. One Bitcoiin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0294 or 0.00000272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, CoinBene and OOOBTC. Bitcoiin has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $11,635.00 worth of Bitcoiin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $230.62 or 0.02129453 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00053353 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001565 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000120 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Bitcoiin Profile

B2G is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Bitcoiin’s total supply is 58,671,155 coins and its circulating supply is 52,254,599 coins. Bitcoiin’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoiin2gen. Bitcoiin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoiin’s official website is bitcoiin.com/en.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiin

Bitcoiin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, CoinBene and OOOBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiin using one of the exchanges listed above.

