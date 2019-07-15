Bitcoin Zero 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4,867.00 (BZX)

Bitcoin Zero (CURRENCY:BZX) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Bitcoin Zero has a total market capitalization of $104,490.00 and $4,867.00 worth of Bitcoin Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitcoin Zero has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Sistemkoin and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Zero Profile

Bitcoin Zero’s total supply is 18,556,771 coins. Bitcoin Zero’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinZer0X. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Zero is /r/BitcoinZeroOfficial. Bitcoin Zero’s official website is www.bitcoinzerox.net.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Zero

Bitcoin Zero can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Zero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

