Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as low as $35.98. Blackstone Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $36.02, with a volume of 24,231 shares trading hands.

BXMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.63.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 48.22%. The firm had revenue of $106.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.89 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 27th. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 93.58%.

In other news, Treasurer Douglas N. Armer sold 1,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $67,834.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 74,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,637,621.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony F. Marone, Jr. sold 793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total value of $28,111.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,260.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,073 shares of company stock worth $145,310 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 72.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 976.2% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Institutional investors own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:BXMT)

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

