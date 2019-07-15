Brokerages Expect Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) will announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aqua America’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Aqua America reported earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aqua America will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.49 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Aqua America.

Aqua America (NYSE:WTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $201.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.17 million. Aqua America had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WTR. Argus increased their price target on Aqua America from $2.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lowered Huaneng Power International Inc ADR Class N from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Macquarie set a $37.00 price target on Aqua America and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Aqua America in a report on Monday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTR. 6 Meridian grew its position in shares of Aqua America by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 14,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aqua America by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Aqua America by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 12,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aqua America by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Aqua America during the 2nd quarter worth $351,000. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WTR traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.35. 899,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,577. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.82. Aqua America has a 12-month low of $32.09 and a 12-month high of $42.14. The stock has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

