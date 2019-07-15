Brokerages Expect Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) to Post $0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wisdom Tree Investments Inc (NASDAQ:WETF) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Wisdom Tree Investments reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wisdom Tree Investments will report full year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.26. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wisdom Tree Investments.

Wisdom Tree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $65.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.82 million. Wisdom Tree Investments had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS.

Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company's stock. The company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $7.80.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg purchased 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.57 per share, with a total value of $492,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 14.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 15,837 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 17,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wisdom Tree Investments in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wisdom Tree Investments stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.17. 45,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,080,343. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $986.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.61. Wisdom Tree Investments has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $9.56.

About Wisdom Tree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

