Brokerages Set Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) Price Target at $22.63

Bazaarvoice Inc (NASDAQ:BV) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.33.

BV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a $77.00 price target on Monster Beverage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $184.00 price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Bazaarvoice by 36.2% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,542 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,803 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bazaarvoice by 56.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Bazaarvoice by 182.4% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Bazaarvoice by 18.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 5,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Bazaarvoice by 963.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,906 shares during the last quarter. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.98. The company had a trading volume of 210,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,209. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.03. Bazaarvoice has a 12-month low of $9.05 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Bazaarvoice (NASDAQ:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $596.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.88 million. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Bazaarvoice

Bazaarvoice, Inc offers solutions and services that allow its retailer and brand clients to understand that consumer voice and the role it plays in influencing purchasing decisions, both online and offline. The Company’s solutions collect, curate and display consumer-generated content, including ratings and reviews, questions and answers, customer stories, and social posts, photos and videos.

