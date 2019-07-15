Brokerages Set Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) Price Target at $13.67

Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Dmc Global from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Landec in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on Landec from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Landec alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 389.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,283 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,726 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Landec by 420.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 9,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Landec during the first quarter valued at $239,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNDC stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $10.57. 85,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,355. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Landec has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $15.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.76.

Landec Company Profile

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through two segments, Packaged Fresh Vegetables and Biomaterials. The Packaged Fresh Vegetables segment markets and packs specialty packaged whole and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables utilizing the BreatheWay specialty packaging technology for the retail grocery, club store, and food service industries under the Eat Smart and GreenLine brands, as well as private label brands; and sells BreatheWay packaging technology to partners for fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Landec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.