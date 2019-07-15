Brokerages Set REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) Price Target at $17.75

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.75.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. ValuEngine cut Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. WBB Securities raised REDHILL BIOPHAR/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $23.00 price target on REDHILL BIOPHAR/S and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDHL. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,195 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 4th quarter valued at $186,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S during the 2nd quarter valued at $330,000. Finally, Menta Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REDHILL BIOPHAR/S by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 93,872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDHL stock traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $7.88. 355,952 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,855. The stock has a market cap of $162.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.40. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 4.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.05.

REDHILL BIOPHAR/S (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.04. REDHILL BIOPHAR/S had a negative net margin of 506.47% and a negative return on equity of 97.62%. The business had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that REDHILL BIOPHAR/S will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About REDHILL BIOPHAR/S

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of late clinical-stage drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Research & Development. The company's clinical-stage development programs comprise TALICIA, a drug that is in Phase III clinical trial for the helicobacter pylori infection; RHB-104 that is in Phase III clinical trials for crohn's disease, as well as that has completed Phase II clinical trial for multiple sclerosis; RHB-204 for pulmonary nontuberculous mycobacteria infections; BEKINDA 24 mg that has completed Phase III clinical trial for acute gastroenteritis and gastritis; BEKINDA 12 mg that has completed Phase II clinical trial for irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea; RHB-106 for bowel preparation; and RHB-107 that has completed Phase II clinical trial for gastrointestinal and other solid tumors.

