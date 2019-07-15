Brokerages Set Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Target Price at $35.65

Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.65.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ROL shares. Nomura boosted their price target on shares of Spotify from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.90 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Rollins in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC lifted its position in Rollins by 6,225.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. 40.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ROL stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $37.67. 690,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,178. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.27. The company has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a PE ratio of 53.07 and a beta of 0.38. Rollins has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $43.91.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $429.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.55 million. Rollins had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 31.78%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Rollins will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

