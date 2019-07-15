Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a buy rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Thursday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.57.

BEP opened at $35.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 276.38, a PEG ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 0.51. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $24.51 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.08.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Brookfield Renewable Partners had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $825.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 17,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 106.9% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,167 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 53.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydro, wind, solar, cogeneration, and biomass sources. Its portfolio consists of approximately 17,400 megawatts of installed capacity.

