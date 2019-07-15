Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Plans Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, June 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Cantel Medical has a dividend payout ratio of 7.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cantel Medical to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.6%.

CMD opened at $80.70 on Monday. Cantel Medical has a fifty-two week low of $63.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.37.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $228.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cantel Medical will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

About Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

