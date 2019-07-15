Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.36.

CARS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Propetro in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €137.00 ($159.30) price objective on shares of Safran and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DLH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of CBS from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th.

Shares of CARS stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,042. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. Cars.com has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $32.94.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $154.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.29 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cars.com will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cars.com during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Covington Capital Management raised its position in Cars.com by 1,267.5% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,535 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cars.com in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in Cars.com during the first quarter worth about $119,000.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

