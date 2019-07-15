Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Short Interest Down 6.3% in June

Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,235,800 shares, a drop of 6.3% from the May 30th total of 3,455,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 741,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

CRI traded down $0.70 on Monday, hitting $92.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,748. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.90. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $75.66 and a 12-month high of $118.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.71.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Carter’s had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $741.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

CRI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Carter’s to $91.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Encana in a research report on Monday, March 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog Partners LP Unit from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.56.

In other news, CFO Richard F. Westenberger sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $412,638.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.44, for a total value of $54,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,223 shares of company stock worth $774,982. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Carter’s by 112.7% during the first quarter. Alpha Quant Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 38.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 587 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Carter’s by 92.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

