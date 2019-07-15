Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Central Pacific Financial Corp. is a Hawaii-based bank holding company. Central Pacific Bank, its subsidiary, is Hawaii’s third largest commercial bank. “

NYSE:CPF opened at $30.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $864.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 1.02. Central Pacific Financial has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $30.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.98.

Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Central Pacific Financial had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $56.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.80 million. Analysts expect that Central Pacific Financial will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Pacific Financial announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a positive change from Central Pacific Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Central Pacific Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.77%.

In related news, Director Duane K. Kurisu purchased 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,497.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $547,420.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Earl E. Fry purchased 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.43 per share, with a total value of $54,017.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 27,175 shares in the company, valued at $772,585.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 64,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 318,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,758,000 after buying an additional 28,940 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,869,000 after buying an additional 39,258 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Central Pacific Financial by 166.1% in the 1st quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 101,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 63,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Company Profile

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Hawaii. The company operates in three segments: Banking Operations, Treasury, and All Others. It offers various deposit products and services, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit.

