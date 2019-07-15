Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) PT Set at $12.00 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a $12.00 target price on Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NYSE:CSTM opened at $10.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.51. Constellium has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $13.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.72.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Constellium had a negative return on equity of 63.65% and a net margin of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Constellium will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after purchasing an additional 829,800 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in Constellium by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 887,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,076,000 after acquiring an additional 296,345 shares during the period. Overbrook Management Corp grew its stake in Constellium by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Overbrook Management Corp now owns 347,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50,033 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Constellium by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,150,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,182,000 after acquiring an additional 237,285 shares during the period. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

