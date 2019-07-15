Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Downgraded to Market Perform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report published on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has $45.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $46.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating on shares of W&T Offshore in a report on Friday, June 21st. Ifs Securities upgraded shares of SRC Energy from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.32.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

CLR stock opened at $40.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.42. Continental Resources has a one year low of $34.61 and a one year high of $71.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. Continental Resources had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Continental Resources will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Continental Resources announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and natural gas company to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Harold Hamm acquired 38,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.76 per share, with a total value of $1,496,136.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.88 per share, for a total transaction of $39,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 104,600 shares of company stock worth $4,312,166 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,729,000. Bluestein R H & Co. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 141.9% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 433,331 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,400,000 after buying an additional 254,206 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,356 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $14,163,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 20,624 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $923,000 after buying an additional 7,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $673,000. 20.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Further Reading: Gap Down Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.