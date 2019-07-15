Corning (NYSE:GLW) Downgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corning has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.33.

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $33.01 on Thursday. Corning has a 1-year low of $27.67 and a 1-year high of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.20.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Corning’s payout ratio is 44.94%.

In other Corning news, VP Christine M. Pambianchi sold 194,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.84, for a total value of $6,207,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,188.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,310,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 2,813.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,329,159 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $100,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214,878 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,653,290 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $200,997,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969,394 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Corning by 8,775.8% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,306,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $69,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in Corning by 19,957.4% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,224,032 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $67,188,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235,232 shares in the last quarter. 70.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

