Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Receives $49.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.88.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Crispr Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital set a $73.00 price target on Crispr Therapeutics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Homology Medicines in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut YRC Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Shares of Crispr Therapeutics stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 269,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 663,453. Crispr Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $22.22 and a 12 month high of $66.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 15.84, a current ratio of 15.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. Crispr Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 50.90% and a negative net margin of 8,839.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 78.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crispr Therapeutics will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rodger Novak sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,250,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 898,007 shares in the company, valued at $40,410,315. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $920,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,546,846. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,511,000. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,024,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 65,962.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $252,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 473,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,516,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

