Deutsche Bank Reiterates $27.00 Price Target for Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM)

Deutsche Bank set a $27.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPM. Raymond James set a $28.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays set a $192.00 price target on shares of Tesla and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. GMP Securities downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded shares of Companhia Siderurgica Nacional from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.29.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of -0.01.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.80 million. Equities analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 67.0% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,726,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,924,000 after buying an additional 3,100,285 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 90.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,539,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,189,000 after buying an additional 2,632,252 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,689,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,494,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,214,000 after purchasing an additional 101,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,252,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,415,000 after purchasing an additional 247,638 shares during the last quarter. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.