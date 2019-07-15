Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.50

Energy Fuels Inc (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.50 and last traded at C$2.51, with a volume of 1169667 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$2.51.

The firm has a market cap of $234.68 million and a PE ratio of -8.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$3.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a current ratio of 7.98 and a quick ratio of 4.97.

Energy Fuels (TSE:EFR) (NASDAQ:UUUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.13). The business had revenue of C$2.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$15.90 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Energy Fuels Company Profile (TSE:EFR)

Energy Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, exploration, and sale of conventional and in situ uranium recovery in the United States. The company owns and operates the Nichols Ranch uranium recovery facility located in Wyoming; the Alta Mesa project located in Texas; and the White Mesa Mill located in Utah.

