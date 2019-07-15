Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $67.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 10.96% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of W W Grainger in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exponent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.33.

Shares of EXPO stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.38. The stock had a trading volume of 177,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,593. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.21. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Exponent has a one year low of $44.44 and a one year high of $60.52. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.07. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.10% and a net margin of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exponent will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total transaction of $102,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,827.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,860,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Exponent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in Exponent by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Exponent by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 93,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

