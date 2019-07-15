Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer set a $176.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of M.D.C. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $109.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company.

Get Fiverr International alerts:

NYSE:FVRR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 401,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,219. Fiverr International has a 1 year low of $22.14 and a 1 year high of $44.25.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 200 categories in 8 verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Fiverr International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiverr International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.