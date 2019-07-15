Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

FTNT has been the subject of several other research reports. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of USINAS SIDERURG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.54.

Fortinet stock opened at $84.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 74.96, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.09. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $62.27 and a 12-month high of $96.96.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.26. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $472.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 8,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.58, for a total transaction of $660,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,521,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,034,033,728. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 40,000 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.43, for a total transaction of $2,817,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,388,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,945,435.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,513 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,024 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTNT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 47.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,691 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fortinet by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. 73.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

