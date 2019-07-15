Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Price Target Raised to $34.00

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Apergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America set a $180.00 price target on shares of CME Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IMI PLC/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.09.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $35.19 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $27.34 and a 52-week high of $35.82.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The closed-end fund reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 32.60%.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 10,924 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total value of $350,004.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEN. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Resources by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $753,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,781,682 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $52,838,000 after buying an additional 276,546 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Franklin Resources by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,151,160 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after buying an additional 122,024 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $967,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

