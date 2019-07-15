Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “institutional foreign exchange, trading and related services providing direct access to the global OTC foreign exchange markets, where participants trade directly with one another. Its trading platforms provide information and analytical tools that allow customers to identify, analyze and execute their trading strategies. GAIN also offers retail customers located outside the United States access to other global markets on an OTC basis, including the spot gold and silver markets, as well as equity indices and commodities. Its forex trading activities are regulated in the US by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission and the National Futures Association, in the UK by the Financial Services Authority, in Japan by the Financial Services Agency, in Hong Kong by the Securities and Futures Commission and in Australia by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission. GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc is based in Bedminster, New Jersey. “

Shares of Gain Capital stock opened at $4.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.01. Gain Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.75 and a fifty-two week high of $7.90.

Gain Capital (NYSE:GCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.04). Gain Capital had a net margin of 16.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $38.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 61.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Gain Capital will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.93%. Gain Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GCAP. Robotti Robert increased its stake in Gain Capital by 1,374.6% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 368,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after buying an additional 343,650 shares during the last quarter. Francisco Partners Management LP increased its stake in Gain Capital by 153.5% in the 2nd quarter. Francisco Partners Management LP now owns 186,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 112,901 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Gain Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $564,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gain Capital by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,797,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,074,000 after buying an additional 49,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gain Capital by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 280,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 42,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

About Gain Capital

GAIN Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiary, provides trading services and solutions to retail, institutional, and futures service customers worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Futures. It specializes in over-the-counter (OTC) and exchange-traded markets. The company offers access to a range of financial products, including spot foreign exchange (forex) and precious metals trading; and spread bets and contracts for differences on currencies, commodities, indices, individual equities, bonds, options, and interest rate products, as well as OTC options on forex.

