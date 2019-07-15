Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, July 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 16th.

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:GNT opened at $5.85 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.35.

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst Company Profile

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

