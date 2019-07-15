Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Eutelsat Communications from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Longbow Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cooper Tire & Rubber in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gentex presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.28.

GNTX stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.48. Gentex has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $468.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.79 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 23.45%. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.40%.

In related news, Director Gary F. Goode sold 5,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $117,044.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,244. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNTX. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,910,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,373,000. Claybrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,588,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,692,000. Finally, AJO LP lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 211.8% in the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 826,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $17,102,000 after buying an additional 561,747 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gentex

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

