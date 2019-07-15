GoldMint Hits One Day Volume of $292.00 (MNTP)

GoldMint (CURRENCY:MNTP) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. GoldMint has a market cap of $770,503.00 and approximately $292.00 worth of GoldMint was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldMint coin can currently be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00003708 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, YoBit, Livecoin and Bancor Network. Over the last week, GoldMint has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldMint alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002922 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009289 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.32 or 0.00260961 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.86 or 0.01206028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000804 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00025177 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00112753 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000637 BTC.

About GoldMint

GoldMint’s launch date was August 15th, 2017. GoldMint’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,914,997 coins. GoldMint’s official message board is blog.goldmint.io. The Reddit community for GoldMint is /r/goldmintio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GoldMint’s official Twitter account is @goldmint_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GoldMint is www.goldmint.io.

Buying and Selling GoldMint

GoldMint can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldMint directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldMint should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoldMint using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GoldMint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldMint and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.