Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) have received a consensus broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Guaranty Bancshares’ rating score has declined by 100% from three months ago as a result of a number of analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus price target of $32.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Guaranty Bancshares an industry rank of 185 out of 256 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens set a $67.00 target price on Aaron’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded ZIX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTY traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,510. Guaranty Bancshares has a 12-month low of $24.27 and a 12-month high of $33.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.38. The firm has a market cap of $356.30 million, a PE ratio of 16.22 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.05). Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business had revenue of $22.57 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.76%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.01 per share, for a total transaction of $135,050.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 516.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 365.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $175,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 21.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guaranty Bancshares (GNTY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.