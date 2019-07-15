Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

HAL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Edward Jones downgraded Halliburton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $1.25 price target (down from $4.50) on shares of Superior Energy Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $36.00 target price on Halliburton and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Propetro in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $75.00 target price on Cimarex Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of HAL opened at $23.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.42. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $20.98 and a 52-week high of $45.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 7.34%. Halliburton’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.89%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% in the second quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 25,049 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Halliburton by 326.3% in the second quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 168,137 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 128,700 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 18.0% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 73,043 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after purchasing an additional 11,134 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp grew its stake in Halliburton by 15.7% in the second quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 225,143 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 30,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 0.4% during the second quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 566,219 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,528 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment.

