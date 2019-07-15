HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

HCA Healthcare Inc (NYSE:HCA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,031,900 shares, a decrease of 8.6% from the May 30th total of 4,413,100 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,820,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HCA shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of EXPERIAN PLC/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays set a $24.00 price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GALP ENERGIA SG/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $158.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.87.

In other news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 44,281 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total value of $5,414,680.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,745,238.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sontag Advisory LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 5,118.2% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.92. 1,104,250 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,722,933. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $129.96. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $105.64 and a one year high of $147.42. The firm has a market cap of $48.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.80.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.34 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 112.65% and a net margin of 7.71%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.38%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

