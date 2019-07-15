Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Shares of Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd (CVE:HRH) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 100000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.03.

About Hillcrest Petroleum (CVE:HRH)

Hillcrest Petroleum Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Canada. It holds an agreement to acquire a 75% working interest in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin located in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as Hillcrest Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Hillcrest Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillcrest Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.