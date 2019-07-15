HorusPay (HORUS) Hits Market Cap of $369,772.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 71.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 15th. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded down 66.7% against the US dollar. One HorusPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BigONE and DragonEX. HorusPay has a total market cap of $369,772.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get HorusPay alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00009202 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00260497 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $132.77 or 0.01210159 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00025142 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00113574 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0696 or 0.00000635 BTC.

About HorusPay

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. The official website for HorusPay is horuspay.io. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HorusPay

HorusPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DragonEX and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HorusPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HorusPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.