Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) PT Lowered to $51.00

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) had its target price trimmed by Buckingham Research from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on HLI. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intersect ENT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.08.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

NYSE:HLI opened at $43.45 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.26. Houlihan Lokey has a 52-week low of $34.31 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.17. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $291.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Orix Hlhz Holding Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $136,560,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 4th quarter valued at $3,390,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $8,518,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 163,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after buying an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 427,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,746,000 after buying an additional 44,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the 1st quarter valued at $477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.05% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), financing, financial restructuring, and financial advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial Advisory Services. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.