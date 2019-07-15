Howdoo Price Tops $0.0111 on Major Exchanges (UDOO)

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded 24.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Over the last seven days, Howdoo has traded up 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Howdoo has a total market cap of $1.85 million and approximately $62,373.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo token can now be purchased for about $0.0111 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Exrates.

Howdoo Profile

Howdoo’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,512,217 tokens. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo. Howdoo’s official website is howdoo.io. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Howdoo

Howdoo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Howdoo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

