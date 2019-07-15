Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) Short Interest Up 9.0% in June

Hudson Ltd (NYSE:HUD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 749,400 shares, a growth of 9.0% from the May 30th total of 687,300 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 233,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HUD. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in Hudson in the 1st quarter valued at about $114,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its stake in Hudson by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Hudson by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 3,512 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in Hudson in the 4th quarter valued at about $604,000. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its stake in Hudson by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 45,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. 41.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,012 ($26.29) target price on shares of Aston Martin Lagonda Global in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut HEXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.

Shares of NYSE:HUD traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.88. 92,946 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,126. Hudson has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $23.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.82.

Hudson (NYSE:HUD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $445.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.08 million. Hudson had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 12.30%. Hudson’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hudson will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudson Company Profile

Hudson Ltd. operates as a travel retail company in the United States and Canada. It operates travel essentials and convenience stores, bookstores, duty-free stores, proprietary and branded specialty stores, electronics stores, themed stores, and quick-service food and beverage outlets under proprietary and third-party brands.

