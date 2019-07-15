ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

ING has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma to $60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $69.00 price target on Helmerich & Payne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Barclays set a $18.00 price target on Summit Materials and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered China Southern Airlines from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ING Groep currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.58.

Shares of ING opened at $11.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $10.21 and a 12 month high of $15.36.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter. ING Groep had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 25.28%. Equities analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tlwm lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 44.4% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 42,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 12,941 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $514,000. Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 40.4% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of ING Groep by 10.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 24,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the last quarter. 3.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ING Groep

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and mid-corporates. It operates in Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts; and offers business lending products, as well as consumer lending products, such as residential mortgage loans, term loans, and revolver and personal loans.

