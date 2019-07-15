Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $18.55

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and traded as low as $17.83. Intertape Polymer Group shares last traded at $17.87, with a volume of 29,254 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on ITP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Methanex from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Yamana Gold from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 23.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 217.52.

Intertape Polymer Group (TSE:ITP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$369.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$383.24 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intertape Polymer Group will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Intertape Polymer Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Intertape Polymer Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.79%.

In related news, Director Robert Beil sold 8,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.43, for a total value of C$152,042.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$808,971.70. Also, Senior Officer Shawn Nelson purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$17.89 per share, for a total transaction of C$894,455.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 174,456 shares in the company, valued at C$3,120,860.83.

Intertape Polymer Group Company Profile (TSE:ITP)

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the packaging industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and sells various paper-and-film based pressure sensitive and water activated tapes, polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films, protective packaging and engineered coated products, and complementary packaging systems for industrial and retail use.

