Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on JOUT. ValuEngine upgraded USINAS SIDERURG/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Imperial Capital increased their price target on PARKER DRILLING/SH PAR $ from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $94.00.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $74.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $747.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.65. Johnson Outdoors has a 52 week low of $54.66 and a 52 week high of $107.36.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $177.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.80 million. Johnson Outdoors had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Outdoors will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.94%.

In related news, CFO David W. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $82,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,227,603.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 63.6% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 231,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 90,053 shares during the period. THB Asset Management raised its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 221,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,837,000 after purchasing an additional 72,423 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,683,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,907,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.