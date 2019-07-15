JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Price Target to $101.00

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

MRTX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HB Fuller from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating on shares of Zomedica Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Xencor from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MRTX opened at $105.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.84. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $109.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.14 and a beta of 2.02.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1.24 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mirati Therapeutics will post -4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, CFO Jamie A. Donadio sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,075. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.20, for a total transaction of $225,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,260 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,228 over the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 2.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 41,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 43.8% during the second quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 4,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 109.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,606,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $337,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,882 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.5% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 11.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company is involved in developing sitravatinib, a spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase II clinical for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NCSLC); and in Phase Ib clinical trial to treat NCSLC patients with Casitas B-lineage Lymphoma genetic alterations, as well as KRAS G12C inhibitor program for NSCLC adenocarcinoma patients, colorectal cancer patients, and other cancers.

Featured Article: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.