KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Sell” by Brokerages

KINGFISHER PLC/SH (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) has earned an average rating of “Sell” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on KGFHY shares. HSBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of KINGFISHER PLC/SH in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KGFHY traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.58. 1,165,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,645. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.27. KINGFISHER PLC/SH has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $8.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38.

Kingfisher plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies DIY and home improvement products and services primarily in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The company operates approximately 1,300 stores in 10 countries across Europe under the B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, and Koctas brands.

