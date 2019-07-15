LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) PT Raised to $89.00 at UBS Group

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) had its price target lifted by UBS Group from $86.00 to $89.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nomura lowered Infosys from a neutral rating to a reduce rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.62) price objective on shares of in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Alembic Global Advisors set a $120.00 price target on LyondellBasell Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $18.00 target price on Victory Capital and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $109.56.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB opened at $86.05 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $73.94 and a 1-year high of $116.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.47 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 10.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. First Command Bank raised its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 64.4% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.