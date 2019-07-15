Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 3.50. The stock has a market cap of $440.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.98. Magic Software Enterprises has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $10.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 10.83%. Analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 139,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the first quarter valued at about $324,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 81.2% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,392 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 13,173 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 3.9% in the first quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 126,678 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 4,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delek Group Ltd. increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 15.4% during the first quarter. Delek Group Ltd. now owns 555,755 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,623,000 after buying an additional 73,978 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.47% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and IT outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports a proprietary and none proprietary application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

