Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NYSE:MX opened at $10.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.60. The company has a market cap of $348.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.84. Magnachip Semiconductor has a one year low of $5.75 and a one year high of $13.06.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58). The company had revenue of $157.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.50 million. Magnachip Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 5.49% and a negative return on equity of 20.36%. Magnachip Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MX. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 75,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $386,000. Cohen Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen Capital Management Inc. now owns 340,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 71,509 shares in the last quarter. Menta Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Menta Capital LLC now owns 63,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Magnachip Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Magnachip Semiconductor Company Profile

MagnaChip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. The company operates through two segments, Foundry Services Group and Standard Products Group.

