Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $0.13

Shares of Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 637896 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $161,000.00 and a PE ratio of -0.23.

Mobile Streams Company Profile (LON:MOS)

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices in Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, and Latin America. The company distributes licensed mobile phone content through mobile operators, as well as through the Internet. It also provides consulting and technical services.

