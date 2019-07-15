Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at National Securities

National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MHK. Loop Capital increased their target price on Walt Disney to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Longbow Research assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research report on Friday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Vermillion from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on CommVault Systems to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mohawk Industries currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.41.

NYSE MHK opened at $151.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.42. Mohawk Industries has a one year low of $109.35 and a one year high of $225.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $146.77.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will post 10.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total value of $621,768.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $870,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 47,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,902,435. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,000 shares of company stock worth $4,481,028 in the last 90 days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lavaca Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Mohawk Industries by 222.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the first quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.68% of the company’s stock.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

