Morgan Stanley Raises Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Price Target to $65.00

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DAL. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Rapid7 from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wolfe Research set a $68.00 price target on Delta Air Lines and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Vistra Energy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America set a $152.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $67.24.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $61.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines has a 1-year low of $45.08 and a 1-year high of $62.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.03.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 11th. The transportation company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $12.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post 6.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4025 per share. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In related news, insider Steven M. Sear sold 8,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total value of $479,057.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,150 shares in the company, valued at $4,056,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,725,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,365,982.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,003 shares of company stock valued at $3,709,180. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 12.7% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 15,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 71.5% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 136,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,035,000 after purchasing an additional 9,970 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 126.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 773,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,944,000 after purchasing an additional 431,817 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 2,719.1% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 166,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,586,000 after purchasing an additional 160,344 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

