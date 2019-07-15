Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Tricida in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zogenix from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Mosaic from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Scotiabank lowered WEC Energy Group from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture to $185.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Mosaic presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Shares of NYSE:MOS opened at $23.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mosaic will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other Mosaic news, CFO Clint Freeland purchased 4,250 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Calvin O’rourke purchased 10,000 shares of Mosaic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.03 per share, for a total transaction of $240,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 168,345 shares in the company, valued at $4,045,330.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,339 shares of company stock worth $414,182. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $143,363,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,982,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $525,270,000 after buying an additional 3,363,282 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 439.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,744,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,370,000 after buying an additional 3,049,952 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,250,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,118,000 after buying an additional 3,007,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $86,945,000. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

